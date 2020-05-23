Maharani Gayatri Devi Birth Anniversary: Iconic Fashion Wardrobe Essentials for the Queen Approved Timeless Elegance and Opulence!

Maharani Gayatri Devi Birth Anniversary Style Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With our rich heritage underlined by grandeur and opulence, Maharani Gayatri Devi is ardently remembered, loved and revered. With an upbringing into a modern royal family, Maharani Gayatri Devi's unwavering spirit saw her flit seamlessly from one diverse role to another, as a daughter, maharani, politician, wife and mother. All through these transitions, Maharani Gayatri Devi adopted a fashion arsenal that rendered her elegant and timeless chic always! A signature style featuring chiffon sarees in soft pastel hues, long-sleeved blouses, pearls and subtle makeup were swapped for the field worthy style of slacks and bobbed hair while playing polo. Gayatri Devi imbibed her mother's love for the Parisian fabric of chiffon therein crafting a trademark style. Furthermore, Gayatri Devi commanded a regality without the apparent brouhaha of OTT jewels, makeup or ensembles. As much as she is admired for her beauty, intellect and style, Maharani Gayatri Devi continues to inspire a series of wardrobe essentials for the modern traditionalist Indian woman.

Such was the Maharani's charm that even the feted designer, Sabyasachi created five limited-edition saris inspired by the Maharani for his Spring/Summer 2013 collection in shades of soft creams, pinks and blues using fine French fabrics such as organza, satin and tulle and paired them with sublime satin blouses featuring the royal vintage ten-inch sleeves. Ahead, we rounded up a brief style capsule of all the timeless pieces that can be coveted for that Maharani approved elegance. Rajmata Gayatri Devi Birth Anniversary Special: Five Reason What Made the Queen of Jaipur a Feminist Much Ahead of Her Times.

Chiffon Sarees

Chiffon sarees in pastel colour palette and delicate prints ooze understated elegance. Hues such as rose pink, powder blue, green in the flowy chiffon flatter any frame. Its flowy silhouette allows ease of draping too. delicate zardozi, gota, pearl and gold embroidery.

Vintage Jewellery

Multi-strand pearl necklaces encrusted with precious stones of emerald, diamond and rubies elevate the vibe of chiffon sarees further. Rajmata Gayatri Devi had imbibed her grandmother's style lesson, “Never wear emeralds with a green saree as I had, they look so much better with pink” to the fullest. Additionally, bold mang tikas and bangles in jadau and onyx too up the vibe.

Vintage Blouses

The charm of vintage long-sleeved blouses, approximately 10 inches with the saree with handmade buttons is unmistakably chic. Lending the saree a perfect company, these vintage blouses will elevate your Maharani vibe to the fullest.

Subtle Glam

Thriving in minimalism with accentuating elements of bold red lipstick, a small bindi and delicately lined eyes, subtle makeup can perfectly allow the striking features to be in sync with the ensemble. NCLT Restores Jai Mahal Hotel Ownership to Gayatri Devi's Grandchildren.

Chic Hairdo

Coiffed up hair allows ample attention to the ensemble and jewellery all whilst lending that non-fussy vibe.

While western ensembles may bear their own unique charm, our traditionalist roots with ample doses of modernism are self and sartorial sparking off global trends and practices. We do have Maharani Gayatri Devi's fashion fabulosity to thank, reminisce and emulate in the globally confused fashion scene.