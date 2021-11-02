South Africa defeated Bangladesh in match 30 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was a sensational bowling performance from the Proteas as they register their third consecutive win in the competition and are in a great position to advance from the group. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have been knocked out. We take a look at some stats from the SA vs BAN encounter at the 2021 World T20Is. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh stumbled as their batter struggled to form any kind of partnership as they were bowled out for their sixth-lowest score in T20I history. The Proteas bowlers were brilliant in the game which made it easier for the batters to take the team over the line in a relatively easy chase.

# South Africa have won 10 of their last 11 T20I games

# This is Bangladesh's sixth-lowest score (84/10) in T20Is

# Shakib Al Hasan missed a game for Bangladesh at an ICC event for the first time since his debut in 2006

# Bangladesh are first full member side to be bowled out for under 100 thrice in a calendar year (2021)

# Tabraiz Shamsi is the joint-leading wicket-taker (34) in T20Is in 2021

Both teams will now focus their attention on their next assignment in the T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh in hopes of registering their first win in the competition will take on the semi-final chasing Australia. Meanwhile, South Africa take on runaway leaders in England, who have looked like the best team in the competition.

