India and Australia resume international cricketing action when they face each other in a full-fledged series starting later this month. Team India will be playing competitively for the first time in nine months since the coronavirus enforced lockdown halted sports around the globe. The One-Day International series will kick-off on November 27, so before the two teams lock horns with each other, we take a look at some players who can have a huge impact. India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in ODIs.

India and Australia will face each other in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches as Team India resume international cricket. The two teams have met each other 145 times in One-Day internationals with Australia dominating the head-to-head record with 78 wins compared to India’s 52 victories while 15 games have either ended in a draw or washed out. Both sides have been among the best in white-ball cricket in recent times and boast some of the best players in the world, who can decide a game at any given moment. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

David Warner

The Australian is coming off a brilliant run in the Indian Premier League and will be high on confidence coming into this series. The left-handed opener has a good record against India in Australia, scoring nearly 400 runs against them with an average of over 43. He wasn’t available the last time India toured and would be eager to prove himself.

Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian bowler is one of the best in the world and an example of that was seen in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Bumrah finished second in the leading wicket-takers list leading Mumbai Indians to their fifth title and will play a crucial role in the series for India.

Mitchell Starc

The left-arm pacer will return back to action for the first time since playing against England in September of this year. Starc gave a good account of himself in that series and would hope to replicate that form. The 30-year-old has been brilliant with the bat as well as the ball in First-Class cricket in Australia which will give him much needed confidence.

KL Rahul

This will be KL Rahul’s first tour of Australia and the Indian cricketer will be excited to prove himself against yet another tough opposition. The 28-year-old is coming off a brilliant IPL, where he was the leading scorer and has been one of the best white-ball players for India in recent years. Rahul averages close to 50 in ODI cricket.

The last time India tour of Australia, the Men in Blue have fond memories, winning the ODI series 2-1. However, with the hosts welcoming back some of their key players for this tour, Virat Kohli’s team will face a much tougher test this time around.

