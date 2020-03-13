Australia Women’s Limited-Overs Tour of South Africa Suspended Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Scare

Australia Women's Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/T20 World Cup)

Coronavirus has had a huge impact on the sporting world and due to this lot matches have been cancelled, postponed or being played behind closed doors. The latest competition to be affected by the pandemic is the Australia Women’s tour of South Africa. Cricket Australia announced on Friday that the tour has been suspended until further notice as a precaution to prevent the spreading of the epidemic. Earlier it was announced that the 1st ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be played inside an empty stadium. Cricket Australia Announces First ODI Against New Zealand Will Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus Scare.

Australia Women’s cricket team’s three-match One-Day International and three-match Twenty20 International tour of South Africa has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The first ODI was scheduled to take place on March 22 in Durban with the next two games supposed to be played on March 25 in Pietermaritzburg and March 28 in East London.

We have announced changes to upcoming matches and tours, including today's Gillette ODI against New Zealand. Read here for all of the information: https://t.co/zJSbl16c7S pic.twitter.com/mBIMDiBl50 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 12, 2020

The T20I encounters were due to be played on March 31 in East London and on April 3 and 4 in Benoni. ‘Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation at home and overseas before making a decision on Australian women’s international matches beyond the tour of South Africa.’ Read the statement made by the Australian cricket board.

With both men’s and women’s international cricket matches in Australia being affected, the domestic competition in the country has had no effect on its reaming schedule. Cricket Australia announced that the remainder of the ‘Marsh Sheffield Shield will proceed as scheduled.’