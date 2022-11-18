Adelaide, Nov 18: Australia Test and One-day International (ODI) skipper Pat Cummins has said while he would love to see talented all-rounder Cameron Green focus purely on national duties, there is no way he can tell the 23-year-old to not make the best of the huge India Premier League (IPL) opportunities that lie in front of him. With the 2023 IPL auction set to take place in Kochi on December 23, Green is poised to nominate for the lucrative league for the first time and could start a bidding war, given the hype surrounding him. Cummins himself has decided not to play in next year's IPL deciding instead to commit himself to next year's ODI World Cup in India and the Ashes in England. Rob Quiney Feels Travis Head Should Be Persisted With as Australia ODI Opener

The 29-year-old pace bowler, who had a below-par showing in the ICC T20 World Cup at home with the defending champions not able to progress to the semifinals, was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mega auction earlier this year for Rs 7.25 crore and played five games, taking seven wickets.

Asked to react to Green potentially nominating for next year's IPL, Cummins told SEN 1170 The Run Home, "Yeah potentially (Green will nominate for the IPL). "We'll wait and see, I think the auction is a little while away. Selfishly as a captain, I'd love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?" added Cummins.

