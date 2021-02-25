Axar Patel achieved his career-best figures in Test matches after picking five wickets each in the two innings of the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad. Axar, who is playing his only second Test, picked his first 10-wicket match haul and third successive five-for in Test cricket. Axar ended the match with figures of 11/70 achieving his maiden 10-wicket haul in Tests. This is also the best match figures in day-night Test matches. Twitter praised the left-arm spinner for his wonderful spell and applauded him with memes for his best figures in Test matches. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Axar had picked 6/38 in the first innings and finished with 5/32 in the second essay of England’s batting to achieve his maiden 10-wicket haul and also record his best Test figures. This was also the third consecutive time the 27-year-old took five wickets in an innings. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Fastest Indian To Pick 400 Test Wickets; Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag Congratulate the ‘Spin King’.

He had picked a five-wicket haul in the second innings of his debut Test in Chennai and has followed it with successive five-fors in the day-night Test. Axar now has 18 wickets in just two Tests. Twitter showered the spinner with praises for reaching the milestone. Take a look at the top reactions.

10-Wicket Haul for Axar Patel

Axar Patel Dismissing One England Batsman After Another

Axar Patel Records Best Ever Figures in Day-Night Test Matche

Best bowling figures in D/N tests: AXAR PATEL vs ENG 10/57* Pat Cummins vs SL 10/62 D Bishoo vs Pak 10/174 J Holder vs SL 9/60 Ishant vs BAN 9/78 (At the fall of Root's wicket 😊)#INDvENG — Pavan Kumar Allada (@pavankumar_apk) February 25, 2021

Axar Patel in This Test Match

Axar Patel Has Now Picked 18 Wickets in 4 Innings

Axar Patel in Test cricket: 20-3-40-2 21-5-60-5 21.4-6-38-6 15-0-32-5 18 wickets from 4 innings. pic.twitter.com/dSz1jjUMLG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 25, 2021

Virat Kohli Congratulates Axar Patel

Captain Virat Kohli's Happiness when Axar Patel taken his 2nd Fifer in Tests. pic.twitter.com/WCot0DN9dj — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 24, 2021

Axar Bapu is Nightmare for England Batsman

Axar Bapu is a Nightmare for English Players 🤣#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/DigAw1lJlC — Abhishek (@abhishek_at7) February 25, 2021

England Batsman Trying to Play Axar Patel

England batsmen trying to play Axar Patel#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/exu5pETPqT — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 25, 2021

Axar Patel And Ashwin Diving England Wickets Between Themselves

Axar Patel and Ashwin discussing how to divide the wickets each innings #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/YmH7QmA1iG — kosha (@imkosha) February 25, 2021

Axar Patel to England Batsman in This Test

Axar Patel to the English Players in both innings 🔥🔥 #ClutchPlayer #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/gokNq4sINI — Dishank Dalal (@dishdalal) February 25, 2021

England Batsmen to Axar Patel

His brilliance with the ball along with Ashwin’s seven wickets in the Test has helped India bundle England for their lowest score in Test matches against India. Ashwin picked three wickets in England’s first innings and four in the second. India need just 49 runs to win the Test and clinch the four-match series,

