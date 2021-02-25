Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler and second fastest in international cricket to take 400 Test wickets. Ashwin trapped Jofra Archer to reach his milestone wicket. He is the only fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh to enter the 400 wickets club. Ashwin is also the fastest bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan to reach the landmark. He gets there in only 77 Test matches becoming the second-fastest to take 400 or more wickets in Test cricket. Sri Lanka spin legend Muralitharan achieved the feat in only 72 Test matches. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Ashwin started the Test match in Ahmedabad six wickets away from the 400-mark. He picked three wickets in the first innings and followed it with another three in the second innings to reach the milestone. He surpassed Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn to move to second in the illustrious list. From 99/3 to 145/10! India Suffer Batting Collapse As Joe Root Scalps a Five-Wicket Haul, Twitterati React.

New Zealand pacer Hadlee and South Africa’s Steyn had taken 80 Tests each to enter the 400-wicket club. Twitter was full of praise for the veteran spinner after he removed Archer to enter the 400 wickets list. Take a look at the top reactions on Twitter.

Spin Kings Ravichandran Ashwin Picks 400 Test Wickets

A major milestone for India’s spin king R Ashwin 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QbXdiD8fYO — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021

Anil Kumble Congratulates Ashwin

Well done @ashwinravi99 on reaching 400 wickets .Phenomenal! Congratulations on a fantastic achievement. Great going, keep it up! 👍🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 25, 2021

Phenomenal Achievement Says Virender Sehwag

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on becoming the second fastest bowler in the world to 400 Test wickets. Phenomenal achievement. pic.twitter.com/225MnvUGDt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on Terrific Consistency

Terrific consistency! Well done, keep it up @ashwinravi99. Joy to watch you bowl. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CEBkoUQVlR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 25, 2021

Harbhajan Singh Says Well Done Ashwin

Suresh Raina Congratulates Spin Maestro

A big congratulations to the spin maestro @ashwinravi99 on achieving a stellar milestone of 400 Test wickets. Way to go. #INDvENG #Pinkballtest — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 25, 2021

Super Stuff Ashwin

400 test wickets in just 77 tests!🤯 Congratulations @ashwinravi99 Super stuff 🙌 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1BlNL8j4Lv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 25, 2021

Great Cricketer Ashwin Says Michael Vaughan

Big Congratulations ASH

Big congratulations Ash on your 400 test wickets. Next destination 500 @ashwinravi99 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 25, 2021

Mohammed Shami Congratulates Ashwin

Ashwin picked four wickets in the second innings and ended the match with seven wickets while Axar Patel picked four wickets and recorded his maiden 10-wicket haul in the match as India bundled England for 81 runs in the second innings to set themselves a 49-run target to win the pink-ball Test and clinch the series.

