Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler and second fastest in international cricket to take 400 Test wickets. Ashwin trapped Jofra Archer to reach his milestone wicket. He is the only fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh to enter the 400 wickets club. Ashwin is also the fastest bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan to reach the landmark. He gets there in only 77 Test matches becoming the second-fastest to take 400 or more wickets in Test cricket. Sri Lanka spin legend Muralitharan achieved the feat in only 72 Test matches. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Ashwin started the Test match in Ahmedabad six wickets away from the 400-mark. He picked three wickets in the first innings and followed it with another three in the second innings to reach the milestone. He surpassed Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn to move to second in the illustrious list. From 99/3 to 145/10! India Suffer Batting Collapse As Joe Root Scalps a Five-Wicket Haul, Twitterati React.

New Zealand pacer Hadlee and South Africa’s Steyn had taken 80 Tests each to enter the 400-wicket club. Twitter was full of praise for the veteran spinner after he removed Archer to enter the 400 wickets list. Take a look at the top reactions on Twitter.

Spin Kings Ravichandran Ashwin Picks 400 Test Wickets

Anil Kumble Congratulates Ashwin

Phenomenal Achievement Says Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on Terrific Consistency

Harbhajan Singh Says Well Done Ashwin

Suresh Raina Congratulates Spin Maestro

Super Stuff Ashwin

Great Cricketer Ashwin Says Michael Vaughan

Big Congratulations ASH

Mohammed Shami Congratulates Ashwin

Ashwin picked four wickets in the second innings and ended the match with seven wickets while Axar Patel picked four wickets and recorded his maiden 10-wicket haul in the match as India bundled England for 81 runs in the second innings to set themselves a 49-run target to win the pink-ball Test and clinch the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).