Delhi Capitals received a huge blow ahead of the IPL 2021 as star player Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian all-rounder has undergone mandatory self-isolation and is likely to miss the opening few games of the season. With the last season’s finalists getting their Indian Premier League 14 campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on April 10, we take a look at some players who could replace Axar Patel in DC starting XI. Check Out Delhi Capitals’ Predicted Playing XI in IPL 2021.

Axar Patel has been one of the most consistent performers for Delhi Capitals and his absence will be a huge blow for the franchise. The Capitals lost skipper Shreyas Iyer for the entire campaign due to an injury and now have another crisis to deal with ahead of the new season. Patel was brilliant in India’s recent series against England and was coming into IPL 2021 in sensational form so his unavailability in the early part will be a huge blow for the team. Delhi Capitals Team in IPL 2021.

Players Who Can Replace Axar Patel in DC Playing XI

Pravin Dubey

The 27-year-old made his debut for Delhi last season and will be one of the choices to replace Axar Patel. Dubey wasn’t prolific last season but just like Axar Patel offers an Indian spin bowling option for the Capitals, which will allow them to experiment with a foreign star if they want. The leg spinner impressed in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking four wickets in as many games.

Tom Curran

Delhi Capitals bought the Englishman during the IPL 2021 auction and could be in line to replace the off-spinner. Ricky Ponting’s side is filled with all-rounders and Tom Curran certainly fits that bill and could be included in the XI due to his capabilities with the ball and bat, taking one of the four available overseas spots.

Amit Mishra

The veteran has a proven record in the Indian Premier League and is one of the options to be included in the starting XI. Amit Mishra has taken 160 wickets in the league, making him one of the highest wicket-taker in history. Mishra also stepped up when called upon last season, taking three wickets in as many games, with an economy of just over seven.

