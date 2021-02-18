Delhi Capitals (DC) will continue their quest for the elusive Indian Premier League title in IPL 2021. While any official announcement is yet to come, the gala T20 tournament is expected to take place in March-April in India. Although DC already had a well-balanced team, they had INR 13.4 crore to spend in the players’ auction which took place on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai. Assistant coaches Mohammad Kaif and Pravin Amre led DC’s campaign at the bidding event and made some exciting decisions. Now only time would tell how the new picks will perform for the Shreyas Iyer-led team. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

The Delhi-based team had a knack of finishing the league stages at the bottom in the team standings. However, the franchise changed the side’s name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals in 2019, and their fortunes also changed ever since then. While they finished the 2019 season in the third position, they qualified for the final in IPL 2020. However, Mumbai Indians defeated them in the summit clash, and Delhi’s hopes of winning their maiden title were pushed further back. IPL Most Expensive Players: From MS Dhoni to Ben Stokes, Full List of Record Buys in Each Indian Premier League Season.

With Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in the ranks, Delhi have one of the strongest batting line-ups in the tournament. At the same time, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin make a potent bowling attack. Meanwhile, let’s look at DC’s finalized squad ahead of IPL 2021.

DC Full Squad 2021

DC Players Bought At IPL 2021 Auction

Steve Smith,

DC Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer (c), Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes.

DC previous Season Recap

As mentioned above, Delhi Capitals were the runners-up of the last season. They finished the group stage in the second position with eight victories in 14 games. However, they were entirely outplayed by a mighty Mumbai Indians team in the summit clash. Chasing 157 for victory, Rohit Sharma’s men won the final encounter by five wickets.

