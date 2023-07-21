Ahead of the women’s ODI series decider against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Bangladesh are dealing with injury scares to captain Nigar Sultana and youngster Shorna Akter. Shorna, who was handed her ODI debut in the series opener on July 19, which Bangladesh sensationally won by 40 runs, had to retire hurt even before getting a chance to bat due to stomach pain and did not play in the second ODI. How to Watch IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Live Telecast Channel Details of India vs West Indies Cricket Match Score Updates on TV

As per the report in Cricbuzz, Nigar became unwell due to heat in the second ODI which India won by 108 runs and vomited several times which forced her to change her batting position and is now doubtful to play in the series decider.

"She (Shorna) is unfit at the moment. Yes, still Joty (Nigar Sultana) is not fully fit and we will have a fitness test tomorrow and we will take a call tomorrow morning," head coach Hashan Tillakaratne was quoted as saying by the report.

In the second ODI, Jemimah Rodrigues starred with a superb all-round performance -- a quick 86 with the bat and four wickets with the ball -- to help India level the three-game ODI series with a huge 108-run victory.

"They are confident. It's just that the second game didn't go as we expected. We had a few discussions after the last game. We have come up with some plans. Now players are very confident and we are hoping that they will come up with a good performance tomorrow," added Tillakaratne.

Bangladesh suffered a huge batting meltdown in chasing 229 in the second game, losing their last seven wickets for 14 runs in a span of 38 balls. Tillakaratne admitted that Bangladesh’s lack of consistency with the bat and inability to play fewer dot balls is a point of concern. ‘My Mom Called Me and Told Me..’ West Indies Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva is a Virat Kohli Fanboy! Stump Mic Catches Their Conversation During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video)

"Yes, it's (batting) is a big concern. The most difficult thing is to get in once you get a good start and you don't throw your wicket away. So second game 103-3 after the 29th over we thought we are line with the required run rate but unfortunately losing Pinky at that time it cost us the game. The biggest concern is eating up lots of dot balls. We have had a few discussions. I am sure they will come up with some good performance tomorrow," he concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).