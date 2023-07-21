India and West Indies are set to be involved in another enthralling contest on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. The second day's play is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would provide live telecast of the match on DD FreeDish, DTT and DTH users in India. Fans would also be able to watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. JioCinema will provide live streaming of the match for free. ‘My Mom Called Me and Told Me..’ West Indies Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva is a Virat Kohli Fanboy! Stump Mic Catches Their Conversation During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 Live Telecast:

Watch Now: 📺 Highlights Day 1 Test 2 #WIvIND — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 21, 2023

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming on FanCode:

King Kohli celebrates his 500th game in style. India ended the day in command! . .#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/STv9Lly0q1 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 20, 2023

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming on JioCinema:

