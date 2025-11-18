Bangladesh vs Ireland Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd Test 2025: Currently, the Bangladesh national cricket team are hosting the Ireland national cricket team for a two-match Test series. The first match is already over. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side won the first Test by a big margin of an innings and 47 runs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the player of the match, having scored 171 runs, his highest to date in the format. BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025: Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto Score Century As Bangladesh Decimate Ireland by Innings and 47 Runs in Sylhet.

A win or even a draw here should will be enough for Bangladesh to seal the series. Ireland at max can win this one and draw level, but that looks like a near-impossible task. The upcoming match is set to be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in the capital city Dhaka. On that note, read below to look at an ideal fantasy XI involving players from both sides as the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 starts at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, November 18.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Mahmudul Hasan Joy (BAN), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Mominul Haque (BAN), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Paul Stirling (IRE)

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Andy McBrine (IRE), Curtis Campher (IRE)

Bowlers: Hasan Murad (BAN), Matthew Humphreys (IRE). Ashes 2025–26: England Pacer Mark Wood Bowls Full Seam in Nets With One Leg Strapped Ahead of 1st Test Against Australia (Watch Video).

Who Will Win BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 Match?

The Bangladesh national cricket team looked in solid form in this Test series. The hosts had already won the first match by an innings and 47 runs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Also, they will have the home advantage and support at their side. So, the upcoming BAN vs IRE 2nd Test 2025 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka should be an easy win for the Bengal Tigers over Ireland.

