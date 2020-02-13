BCCI Commentator’s On-Air Statement During Ranji Trophy 2020 Match Creates a Furor on Social Media, Says ‘Every Indian must know Hindi’(Watch Video)

Rabji Trophy match (Photo Credits: Twitter)

BCCI commentator went on to make a statement on-air during Karnataka and Baroda game and this actually baffled the netizens. During their commentary stint, the commentators on-air said that every Indian should know how to speak in Hindi. This statement did not go down well with the netizens and they asked the BCCI to not impose a language on the people as Twitterati used Hashtags reading #StopHindiImposition. The incident happened during the seventh over of the match when Baroda was batting in the second innings during their match with Karnataka. Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Round-up: Jaydev Unadkat, Sarfaraz Khan Dominate Respective Opponents With Clinical Performances.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. It all started when the commentator said that he likes the fact that Sunil Gavaskar is commentating in Hindi. To which the other commentator Sushil Doshi said, “Every Indian must know Hindi. This is our mother tongue. There is no bigger language than this.” “In fact, I look at those people with a lot of anger who say that we are cricketers still we should talk in Hindi? You are staying in India then you will obviously speak its mother tongue,” he further added. Check out the video of the incident below:

Did this lunatic commentator just say “Every Indian should know Hindi” ? What on earth do you think you’re ⁦@BCCI⁩ ? Stop imposing Hindi and disseminating wrong messages. Kindly atone. Every Indian need not know Hindi #StopHindiImposition #RanjiTrophy #KARvBRD pic.twitter.com/thS57yyWJx — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) February 13, 2020

@StarSportsIndia Please take action against this mininformation on a national channel. #StopHindiImposition — ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್ (@ManjunathSMys) February 13, 2020

I am watching the match on hotstar, they are even saying it's our national language. Everyone should should proud to talk. No I am not proud to talk Hindi...namge kannadane saku. — Saturated (@Nothing2doooo) February 13, 2020

Firstly Uncle Level Commentary and that too with with wrong facts. Just stop this imposition mindset already #stopHindiImposition. I hope @StarSportsIndia and @BCCI looks into this and sack them already. Don't torture us fans with these commentators. — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) February 13, 2020

Brain washing live...... — Rajeev Kulageri (@KulageriRajeev) February 13, 2020

We are still waiting for the BCCI and Star Sports to speak up on the issue. For now, team Baroda has an advantage as they headed to tea when the scoreboard read 121/2. Ahmadnoor Pathan and Deepak Hooda were the ones who were batting for the team.