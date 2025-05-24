Ever since securing an IPL 2025 Playoffs spot, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been a crowd favourite on the internet, who have ended it making trends and memes around the franchise. Ben Cutting, who ruined RCB's IPL 2016 Final, has spoken about his desire to play in the Indian Premier League as a replacement player. This sparked off Ben Cutting vs RCB funny memes on social media, where the Bengaluru-based franchise is mostly depicted as fearing the Australian all-rounder. Interestingly, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad player also chimed in, sharing a few reels on his Instagram account. Check out some of the most viral Ben Cutting vs RCB funny memes below. Will Ben Cutting Play in IPL 2025 Play-Off As A Replacement Player? Here's All You Need to Know.

Ben Cutting Joins In The Banter

Ben Cutting As Thanos

Born To Save Humanity

Ben Cutting Out of Nowhere

