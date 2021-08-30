London, Aug 30 (IANS) The Sun newspaper has paid 'substantial damages' to Ben Stokes and his mother, Deborah, for putting details of a family tragedy in an article published in 2019. "The tabloid also apologized to the pair, agreed to pay their legal costs and issued a public statement saying the story, about an incident that took place before the cricketer was born, should never have been published," said a report in the Guardian. IND vs ENG 2021: Virat Kohli and James Anderson’s Rivalry To Get a Break As England Bowler May Rest To Return for the Fifth Test in Manchester

The newspaper quoted Deborah as saying, "The decision to publish this article was a decision to expose, and to profit from exposing, intensely private and painful matters within our family. The suffering caused to our family by the publication of this article is something we cannot forgive."