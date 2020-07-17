Ben Stokes registered a stellar century during the 2nd England vs West Indies Test and has put the home side on the driver’s seat. Coming to bat at 81/3 on Day 1, the southpaw didn’t put a foot wrong and registered his 10th Test ton. He scored 176 runs in total as England towards a mammoth first-innings total. During the course of his innings, Stokes played numerous scintillating shots. However, one of his hit was so ‘good’ that even left the southpaw amused. The left-handed batsman smashed Alzarri Joseph for a huge six at long-on with minimal effort which certainly made the fans go ‘wow.’ Ben Stokes Joins Elite List of All-rounders Like Jacques Kallis.

In the second ball of the 114th over, Joseph bowled a full-length delivery which was sent over the ropes by Stokes via a straight hit. In fact, it seemed like that the England vice-captain didn’t even aim of hitting a six. However, the ball made contact with the middle of the bat and the follow-through was so good that the red cherry sailed over the long-on boundary. The Caribbean players were shocked and so was Stokes. Meanwhile, let’s look at Stokes’ fantastic hit. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 2.

Watch Video:

Apart from Stokes, opener Dominic Sibley also scored a century and put West Indies on the backfoot. The home side has already crossed the 400-run mark. However, West Indies made some sort of comeback by taking wickets in a cluster. Well, the England tail-enders will want to accumulate some quick runs while Jason Holder and Co will want to take the remaining two wickets as soon as possible.

As West Indies won the opening encounter by four wickets, the ongoing game is a do-or-die encounter for England. Well, they have a certainly made a good start and will look to level the series. However, the visitors should also give their best shot as they have a great chance to clinch the series 2-0.

