Along with Dominic Sibley, it was Ben Stokes who also grabbed headlines today on Day 2 of the second Test match between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Ben Stokes scored 176 runs and made way to the pavilion. But with this, he even registered his name among the prolific list of batsmen like Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham and Garry Sobers. With 4000 runs, 150 Test wickets and 10 centuries, he became the fourth batsman to achieve the feat. Stokes took 65 matches to get to this feat. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 2.

First one was Garry Sobers who had 8032 runs, 26 centuries and 293 Test wickets. The record cam in from 93 Tests. Next in line was Ian Botham who had 5200 runs on the board with 14 centuries and 383 wickets. Botham took 102 Test games to achieve this record. South Africa's Jacques Kallis stands on number three with 13289, 45 centuries and 292 wickets from 166 matches. Check out the record below:

Ben Stokes has been the go-to man for England in the longer format as he has scored the most number of centuries, half-centuries for the Three Lions. He has also scored the most number of sixes and fours and had the highest strike rate. Furthermore, he has also had the highest average, the most number of Man of the Match and Most number of Man of the Series Award. England is currently batting on the score of 397/7.

