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Cricket Cricket Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match? The 44-year-old icon has yet to feature in the current Indian Premier League 2026 campaign following a calf strain sustained during CSK's pre-season camp.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, 26 April 2026. However, uncertainty around veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni remains for the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match. The 44-year-old icon has yet to feature in the current Indian Premier League campaign, having suffered a calf strain sustained during the pre-season camp. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match?

Dhoni has missed all seven of Chennai's opening matches this season. While the former captain has been spotted training in the nets at Chepauk and the Wankhede Stadium, the franchise has maintained a closed-lip approach regarding his return. Batting coach Michael Hussey recently confirmed that although Dhoni is striking the ball well, his ability to run at full speed between the wickets remains the primary concern.

Reports suggest that Dhoni is fully fit and the final call will take place on the morning of the match. However, a return for the Titans clash appears unlikely given Dhoni is reluctant to take the spot of a younger player in the XI. lack of a confirmed comeback timeline.

Interestingly, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull suggested that Dhoni may be deliberately 'staying away' from the field to allow Gaikwad's leadership to mature without the shadow of the legendary figure on the pitch. MS Dhoni and Daughter Ziva Greeted by Massive Crowd at Chennai Airport Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral.

CSK have found some stability in their recent outings, including a dominant win over the Mumbai Indians, but the fans' anticipation for Thala’s return remains high. Should Dhoni miss out again, the team is expected to stick with their current wicketkeeping options, which include new acquisition Sanju Samson and domestic talent Urvil Patel.

Currently hovering around the fifth spot, a victory at their home fortress in Chepauk would propel them into the top four. The Titans, meanwhile, are looking to recover from a recent slump, making this a pivotal encounter for both former champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).