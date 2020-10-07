After successive failures at the top order, Sunil Narine was replaced by Rahul Tripathi as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener. During the game against Chennai Super Kings in Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020, fans were sure that the Caribbean dasher would come at lower down the order as he didn’t come out to open the innings. Surprisingly, however, the left-handed batsman came out to bat at number four in the 12th over. Fans heavily criticized the decision as the likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell were still yet to bat. Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes also questioned KKR’s decision, and he got an amusing reply from Yuvraj Singh. KKR vs CSK Score Updates IPL 2020.

“Narine before Morgan???” tweeted Stokes, who is currently serving the quarantine period in UAE before participating in IPL 2020. Yuvraj soon came across Stokes’ post and came up with a hilarious reply. “Yeah it’s like yuvraj before stokes ! Sometimes u got let the all-rounders go before , bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog,” commented the former Kings XI Punjab all-rounder while reacting to Stokes’ remarks. MS Dhoni Defies Age, Pulls Off Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Shivam Mavi During KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 Match.

Yuvraj Singh Reacts To Ben Stokes' Statement!!

Yeah it’s like yuvraj before stokes 😂! Sometimes u got let the all-rounders go before , bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog 😜! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Narine’s shift to the middle order didn’t prove out to be a disaster as he scored 17 runs off nine balls with the help of one four and a six. However, the majority of other batsmen failed as Kolkata got bundled out for 167 despite getting off to a brilliant start by Rahul Tripathi who scored 81 runs off 51 balls.

Though CSK bowlers made an impressive comeback in the end overs, chasing 168 will not be a cakewalk. Hence, MS Dhoni’s troop need to put up a commendable show with the bat.

