KKR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will like to extend their winning run in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After losing three matches on the trot, MS Dhoni’s troop made a scintillating comeback against Kings XI Punjab and registered an emphatic 10-wicket triumph. On the other hand, Kolkata are coming off an 18-run defeat against current table-toppers Delhi Capitals and will like to get back to the winning ways. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live scorecard and updates of the KKR vs CSK encounter. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Keeping the last game against DC aside, Dinesh Karthik and Co have put up a pretty decent show in the tournament. Youngsters like Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti rose to the challenges and impressed one and all. Among the veterans, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins have also done well. However, the dismal show of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and skipper Dinesh Karthik has cost the side two games. Also, Karthik’s captaincy hasn’t been impressive either, and the veteran wicket-keeper batsman will be raring to redeem himself. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of CSK, their performance in the last game must be enhanced the morale of the team. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis were sensational against Punjab. However, they shouldn’t forget their middle-order issues. Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and skipper MS Dhoni have to leave a mark to take their side forward.

With CSK coming fresh from a clinical win, they might take the field as favourites. However, they indeed need to put their best forward to get the better of the strong KKR side. Also, the Abu Dhabi track has been assisting the spinners which make the bowlers’ role even more significant.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK/C), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma