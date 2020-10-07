Many questions have been raised over MS Dhoni’s fitness, but the CSK star has been silencing his critics time and again. During the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the 39-year-old defied age once again, taking a sensational catch to send Shivam Mavi back to the pavilion. Dhoni dived full length against an away-going delivery and executed the dismissal. Fans were enthralled seeing the wicket-keeper’s antics behind the stumps as they heaped praises on him. Some wrote heart-felt messages for the three-time IPL-winning champion while several shared funny memes too. KKR vs CSK Score Updates IPL 2020.

The incident took place in the penultimate ball of the first innings. Dwayne Bravo, who celebrates his 37th birthday today, bowled a full delivery outside the off-stump which invited a big shot from Shivam Mavi. The KKR youngster completely missed the ball and was only able to find the edge. Nevertheless, the ball still looked all set to cross the third-man boundary. However, Dhoni, who as usual took his one-glove off in the end overs, dived on his right and stopped the ball. As the first attempt wasn’t clean, the ball lobed up in the air. However, Dhoni made another dive and completed the catch. Ravindra Jadeja’s Sensational Relay Catch With Faf du Plessis to Dismiss Sunil Narine.

Watch Video:

#KKRvsCSK Dhoni's catch pic.twitter.com/oBUwEVZ0Nt — K R I S H N A 🇮🇳 (@srkparimi) October 7, 2020

GOAT!!

The greatest wicketkeeper of limited overs cricket for a reason, what a catch from MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/QOHN1YuHbM — Bala ˢᵒᵒʳᵃʳᵃⁱ ᵖᵒᵗᵗʳᵘ (@Bala29Krishnan) October 7, 2020

Age - What's That??

Great Effort!!

Buddha Hoga Tumhara Captain! MS Dhoni The Man Who Loves To Shut His Haters Up In Style 👏#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/yjIwRikTsw — Dr Khushboo 🦋 (@khushbookadri) October 7, 2020

All Five Dismissals!!

Heartfelt Message!!

Whenever i drop my heart while watching CSK's match, Dhoni takes wicket. ❤️🔥#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/4BNGmplvNg — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) October 7, 2020

In total, Dhoni executed four catches and one run out against KKR as the Men in Purple & Gold were restricted to 167 despite a stellar start. Rahul Tripathi, who replaced Sunil Narine as opener, was the stand out performer for Kolkata. The young dasher scored 81 off 51 deliveries but didn’t get a lot of support from the other end. For CSK, Bravo put up an exhibition of brilliant death bowling and scalped three wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).