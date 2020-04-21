Ben Stokes Should've Been Given Out in 2019 ICC World Cup Final, Says Ex-Kiwi Captain Glenn Turner

Ben Stokes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Christchurch, April 21: Former Black Caps captain Glenn Turner believes England all-rounder Ben Stokes should have been adjudged out for obstructing the field in ICC World Cup final against New Zealand last year.

In the last over of the match, England needed nine runs from three deliveries with Stokes at the crease and teammate Adil Rashid at the non-striker's end. The fourth delivery was hit by Stokes towards deep mid-wicket as the two batsmen scrambled for two runs. Ben Stokes Lashes Out at COVIDIOTS for Breaking UK Lockdown Guidelines After People Gather at Westminster Bridge to Applaud NHS Workers (Watch Video).

Stokes drove full length to get inside the crease at the striker's end and that is when Martin Guptill's throw from the boundary hit his outstretched bat and went for four behind the wicket-keeper. England were awarded six runs, which in the end helped them tie the final and force the match into Super Over.

Stokes held his hands in the air straightaway so as to apologise for the unfortunate incident, however, Turner feels he should have been given out for obstructing the field.

"I think that they gave the wrong result," Turner told Breakfast on 1 News. "But to have given out the Man of the Match at the time for obstructing the field, which ought to have happened, would have of course changed the result.

"Now that you are getting third umpires involved and they are seeing replays of things, they will be able to make those sorts of decisions in the future, I would hope."

The Super Over also ended in a tie as both teams scored 15 runs each. England went on to claim their first-ever World Cup title by virtue of boundary count, a rule that has been since scrapped by the International Cricket Council.