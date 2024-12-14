Mumbai, December 14: Former cricketing greats Brett Lee and Ravi Shastri believe the Australian opener Usman Khawaja has the potential to silence his critics with a big innings as rain disrupted the opening day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba. Scores of 8, 4, 13, and 9 not out in the series have sparked calls for his exclusion, but Khawaja appeared more assertive during his brief stint on Saturday. Sara Tendulkar Spotted Supporting Indian National Cricket Team At The Gabba During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (See Pics).

The left-hander struck a boundary off the second ball after the first rain break, signalling an intent to play positively. He ended the rain-affected day on 19 not out, with Nathan McSweeney unbeaten on four at the other end. Former Australian pacer Brett Lee noted that Khawaja still shows glimpses of his class and can turn things around with the right rhythm.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Lee said, “The signs are good for Usman Khawaja ... but he needs the rhythm tomorrow to get back into his game. If he gets the opportunity, he might get a big one."

The absence of Khawaja’s long-time opening partner, David Warner, has added to the challenge. Warner’s aggressive playing style often complemented Khawaja’s more measured approach, easing the pressure on the latter.

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri acknowledged the impact of Warner’s absence. “It does affect you big time because a lot of the pressure is taken off you as a batsman when you can play your own game. David would attack at the other end, and the scoreboard would be ticking along,” Shastri explained. Rishabh Pant Fans Wear Masks at The Gabba, Chants ‘We Love You,’ During the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

In contrast, McSweeney, playing his first Test series, adopts a more traditional red-ball style, requiring Khawaja to take on more responsibility. Shastri suggested that the pairing of Khawaja and McSweeney might have influenced India’s decision to bowl first on a green Gabba wicket.

"When runs are not coming at both ends, that’s one of the reasons India must have opted to field first. They could have sensed an opportunity to make early inroads and put pressure on the middle order. The top order hasn't scored some runs, let's make some early inroads and put pressure on the middle order," Shastri noted.

With rain allowing only 13.2 overs on day one, India will look to capitalise on the unsettled Australian top order when play resumes on Sunday.

