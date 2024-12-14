India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant got huge support on day 1 from the fans during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Brisbane on Saturday. A video has gone viral on social media platforms, where Rishabh supporters opted to wear his face masks on his return to The Gabba as a tribute to the star cricketer. The fans also made chants of 'Rishabh Pant we love you.' Since playing the match-winning knock during the 2020-21 tour at The Gabba, Pant has become one of the star cricketers in Indian cricket. The southpaw has received immense support from fans. Talking about the third Test, rain played a spoilsport as Australia scored 280/0 in 13.2 overs after India opted to bowl first on day 1. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 1 Stumps: Australia Scores 28/0 in 13.2 Overs As Rain Plays Spoilsport in Brisbane.

Fans Support Rishabh Pant at The Gabba

