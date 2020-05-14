Bob Woolmer 72nd Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Late Pakistan Coach and English Cricketer

Bob Woolmer (Photo Credits: File Image)

Former South Africa and Pakistan coach and England cricketer, Bob Woolmer was born on this day in 1948. Woolmer went on to play 19 Test matches and six ODI matches for England before calling time on his playing career to focus on coaching. Born in the United Provinces (Uttar Pradesh) of then British India to a former cricketer Clarence Woolmer, Bob started his cricket journey as an off-spinner before his Kent coach Colin Page converted him to a medium pace bowler. Woolmer made his international debut for England in 1975 against Australia after taking a stunning hat-trick against the touring team in a practise match. Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Here’s 5 Disheartening Moments From Cricket’s Mega Tournament That Made Fans Emotional (Watch Videos).

Woolmer’s father Clarence played in the Ranji Trophy for the United Provinces. The story goes that a 10-year-old Bob Woolmer witnessed Hanif Mohammad scored the mighty 499 in 1958 which was then the highest score in first-class cricket and that itself attracted him to the game. His family later moved to England and Woolmer joined Kent as a 15-year-old where coach Page transformed him from an off-spinner to a medium pacer who could also bat. As the world celebrates the 72nd birth anniversary of Bob Woolmer, take a look at some interesting facts about him.

Bob Woolmer was born to former cricketer Clarence Woolmer in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on May 14, 1948

Woolmer's father played for United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh) in Ranji Trophy

Bob Woolmer started his cricket career as an off-spinner before being converted into a medium pacer

Woolmer worked as a physical education teacher at a prep school in Kent before his Test debut

Bob Woolmer made his Test debut against Australian on July 31, 1975

Woolmer was the only man to have witnessed Brian Lara's 501 not-out innings in 1994 against and Hanif Mohammad's 499 in 1958

Bob Woolmer passed away due to a cardiac arrest on March 18, 2007

Bob Woolmer National Indoor Cricket Academy Lahore is an academy launched in honour of late Pakistan coach

On March 18, 2007, Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room under mysterious circumstances. The reports of his death after Pakistan – of which he was the head coach then – were knocked out of the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup following a shock defeat to Ireland. Contrary to reports of a murder, it was first determined the former cricketer and coach died of a cardiac arrest. But after months of investigation, an open verdict was given, meaning that his death remained suspicious, a mystery and unsolved.