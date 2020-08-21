Melbourne, August 21: Former Australia all-rounder Cameron White (37) has called time on his cricket career which spanned almost 20 years. "I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," he told cricket.com.au.

"I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal. To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up. I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching," he added. Cameron White Not Offered Contract with Victoria For Next Season.

The all-rounder from Victoria played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is for Australia and also led the side seven times in limited overs cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).