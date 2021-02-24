Robin Uthappa was one of the popular trends on social media as he scored his second century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. So far in three matches, he scored a couple of centuries and one half-century. Chennai Super Kings who had recently roped in Uthappa for the IPL 2021 has hailed the batsman on social media. The team shared the picture of CSK on social media and hailed him for the same. Robin scored 107 runs in the first match against Odisha. He scored 107 runs from 85 balls and laced his innings with 10 fours and four sixes. Robin Uthappa Slams a Ton During Kerala vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Chennai Super Kings Fans Rejoice.

He led the team to a stunning win of 34 runs. In the second game against Uttar Pradesh, he scored 81 runs from 55 balls. he slammed eight fours and four maximums during his innings and helped the team win the game by three wickets. The team played against Railways and thus Uthappa scored a century once again. Needless to say that CSK hailed the batsman for the century.

Check out the tweet by CSK:

Not only the Team CSK but also the fans of the Yellow Army hailed Robin Uthappa for his tweet. Kerela has lost six wickets for now and they only need 111 runs to win the game. Uthappa was earlier playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).