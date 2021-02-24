Robin Uthappa has been in top form in the ongoing tournament of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Kerala batsman scored his second hundred in the three games played by him. Uthappa was recently roped in by Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2021. Needless to say that this was good news for the fans of the Yellow Army. The fans took to social media and posted tweets about how elated they were with Robin Uthappa scoring a ton. Uthappa scored 81 runs in the second match as he scored 81 runs in the second game. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the 50-Over Tournament.

Uthappa scored 107 runs from 85 balls in the first match against Odisha. With 10 fours and four sixes, Uthappa batted with a strike rate of 125.88 and led his team to a stunning win. He scored 81 runs and 55 balls in the second match against Uttar Pradesh. This time also team Kerala won and now, in this game, he led the team to a score of 351 runs. During the course of his innings in this match, he scored eight boundaries and five sixes.

Now, let’s have a look at the tweets by CSK fans:

Robin Uthappa in the #VijayHazareTrophy thus far: 107(85), 81(55), 100(104). 288 runs at 96, SR: 118. 2 100s + 1 50 in 3 innings, 26 4s, 13 6s. Most runs, most 100s, most sixes, best SR thus far! 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/Wg59GyTlAQ — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 24, 2021

Another top knock

Another top knock from Robin Uthappa 💛🦁 81 Runs | 55 Balls | 8 Fours | 4 Sixes#KERvUP #VijayHazareTrophy #WhistlePodu @robbieuthappa pic.twitter.com/63zNeHendb — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) February 22, 2021

Another one

100 for Robin Uthappa in 103 Balls ! Second Century in this Season 😎🔥#WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/v5HgOUSszI — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) February 24, 2021

As of now, team Railways has lost a couple of wickets on the score of 25 runs. S Sreesanth and NS Basil both have scalped one wicket each in the game. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out for both teams

