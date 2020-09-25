Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2020 (Friday). The Shreyas Iyer-led side are fourth in the team standings with the three-time champions occupying the fifth spot in the points table. Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni have won the toss and elected to field first. Josh Hazlewood comes in for CSK while Amit Mishra gets a chance for DC. CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals made a winning start to their IPL 2020 campaign as they defeated Kings XI Punjab in the super over as Kagiso Rabada once again produced a special spell. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, who won their opening game against Mumbai Indians, suffered a defeat in their previous encounter against Kings XI Punjab and will be looking to get back to winnings ways. Ruturaj Gaikwad made his debut for CSK but was unable to impress. CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

CSK vs DC Teams and Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

The two teams have met each other a total of 21 times in the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record. The MS Dhoni-led side have 15 victories in the fixture with the Delhi side winning just six games.

The last meeting between the teams was in the Qualifier of IPL 2019 and Chennai Super Kings won the game by six wickets. So Delhi Capitals will be eager to get a win under their belt against the three-time champions which will give them huge confidence boost for the remainder of the season.

