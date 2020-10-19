Two teams with similar fortunes and almost with the same problems square-off in match 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have encountered the alike problems and find themselves in similar positions in IPL 2020. Both teams are on six points and at the bottom two places of the points table after nine rounds. They are still mathematically alive to qualify for the playoffs but must start winning and win consistently. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has opted to bat first after winning the toss. CSK vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

CSK have replaced injured Dwyane Bravo with Josh Hazlewood while Karn Sharma made way for Piyush Chawla. Rajasthan Royals, on the other, have dropped Jaydev Unadkat after the pacer was taken to the cleaners by AB de Villiers in the previous match. Ankit Rajpoot makes his return to the RR team. Take a look at the playing XI of both teams.

CSK vs RR Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals and CSK have both dropped matches they were favourites to win this season. Steve Smith’s side had 35 runs to defend in 2 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game but came face-to-face with the AB de Villiers storm and lost with two balls to spare. MS Dhoni’s side similarly had 51 to defend in five overs and 17 off the final over. But lost to Delhi Capitals with one delivery still in hand. This was just two examples of how they have themselves to blame for not closing out games. CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 37th Match Preview: Struggling Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Face Off in Must-Win Game.

CSK and Rajasthan need to win at least four of their remaining five games to stand anything chance of making the final four at the business end of IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Rajasthan with 14 wins from 22 games. But Steve Smith’s side beat CSK by 16 runs in the reverse fixture earlier this season and will be confident of pulling out a similar result.

Chennai are also without Dwayne Bravo for the clash. Bravo injured himself against Delhi Capitals and is out at least for the next two weeks. So expect CSK to make a change with Lungi Ngidi or Imran Tahir likely to be included. Rajasthan Royals also could make a change by dropping Jaydev Unadkat, who has been expensive in most games and conceded 25 against RCB when the match was theirs to win. Varun Aaron could make a return into the playing XI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).