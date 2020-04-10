Chris Lynn Birthday Special: 93* vs Gujarat Lions and Other Explosive Knocks by the Australian Opener in IPL

Chris Lynn (Photo Credits: IPLT20.com)

One of the most destructive cricketers in the world at the moment, Chris Lynn celebrates his 30th birthday today (April 10, 2020). The explosive Australian is one of the best batsmen in the shortest format of the game and made his debut in India’s premier T20 competition, Indian Premier League in 2012 as a part of the Deccan Chargers squad. However, he didn’t play a single game in the 2013 season but a fairytale began when KKR signed him in 2014. In this article, we take a look at some of Chris Lynn’s best performances in IPL. Chris Lynn Shatters Alex Hales' Record of Highest Individual T10 Score.

Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Lynn caught the eye of the cricketing world while playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. These performances saw him get a fair shot in the IPL during the 2014 season when he debuted for KKR in a match against RCB and set the stage on fire with a match-winning knock of 35-ball 41 and a spectacular catch on the boundary line to dismiss AB de Villiers. Chris Lynn, Jasprit Bumrah and Mumbai Indians Get into a Funny Banter After MI Pick Australian Cricketer (See Tweets).

And since then Chris Lynn’s stock in the shortest format has kept rising. Lynn has been one of KKR’s main players over the years his best season in IPL came in 2017 when he smashed 295 runs in just seven matches with an average of close to 50. Let’s take a look at some of his best knocks in the cash-rich league.

93* vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017

This is Chris Lynn’s best score till date in the Indian Premier League and it was one of the most dominant performances. GL posted a score of 183 on the board thanks to Suresh Raina’s 68 and KKR put forward a commanding display with the bet. Led by Chris Lynn the Kolkata side chased down the total in just 15 overs. Lynn’s knock included six fours and eight massive sixes.

84 vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017

KXIP were asked to bat first and thanks to a brilliant team performance and a late Glenn Maxwell cameo managed to put 163 on the board. Chasing a moderate total, Chris Lynn began in his usual fashion and took on the bowling from the start. But the Australian lacked support from the other end as none of the other batsmen reached the 20-run mark. Lynn smashed a brilliant 84 but was unable to get his side over the line.

74 vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019

This was yet another spectacular hitting display from the destructive Australian. Lynn smashed 74 off just 41 deliveries in an inning which included six fours and four maximums. KKR posted a total of 191 but the target was revised due to rain. And thanks to the brilliance of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, KXIP scored 126 runs in the 12 overs and win the game.

82 vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2019

KKR were asked to bat first and Chris Lynn gladly accepted the challenge as started to attack the CSK bowlers from the get-go. The Australian scored 82 off just 51 deliveries and was looking good to get his first ton in the league before being dismissed by Imran Tahir. Lynn’s knock included seven four and six maximums and took KKR to a total of 161. But CSK were too good on the day and won the game with two balls to spare.