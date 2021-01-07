Claire Polosak became the first female umpire to officiate in a men’s Test match when she took up the role of a fourth umpire for the India vs Australia third Test match. The 32-year-old already holds the distinction of being the first woman to officiate (as an on-field umpire) in a men’s ODI match. Polosak had umpired in ICC’s World Cricket League Division 2 final match between Namibia and Oman in 2019. In Sydney though, Polosak will officiate as a fourth umpire. India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates.

As per ICC rules, the fourth umpire is appointed by the home cricket board from their nominees to the International Panel of ICC Umpires. Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 meant the Australian Cricket Board have named an exclusive team of umpires for the entire four-match Test series. Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson will be the two on-field umpires for India vs Australia third Test match while Bruce Oxenford will be the TV/Third umpire. David Boon is the match referee for the Test. Mohammed Siraj Breaks Down in Tears During National Anthem at the Start of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 at SCG (Watch Video).

Claire Polosak First Female Umpire to Officiate in Men's Test Match

Claire Polosak will become the first woman to officiate a men's Test match today, when she acts as fourth official for the Sydney Test today. 🏏🇦🇺🇮🇳 Sensational stuff! 👏👏👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/miTt6AcLqk — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) January 6, 2021

Polosak also was the first woman umpire to officiate in an Australian men’s domestic fixture after she stood as an on-field umpire during a List A match between New South Wales and Cricket Australia XI in 2017. Her duties as a fourth umpire will be to bring the new ball, check the light meters during the Test match, observe the pitch during intervals and also bring new bails.

As per the ICC rules, the fourth umpire can also take over the third umpire’s position if something happens to one of the on-field umpires, in which case the TV umpire will have to deputise as an on-field umpire.

Meanwhile, rain halted play after Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first on day 2 of the IND vs AUS third Test. The hosts were on 21/1 at the end of seven overs, with David Warner the batsman dismissed, when umpires stopped play due to rain. Both India and Australia are tied on 1-1 heading into the third Test.

