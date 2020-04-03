COVID-19: South African Cricketers Symptom-Free After Returning from India

Faf du Plessis (Photo Credits: IANS)

Johannesburg, April 3: The South African teams chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra has said that the Proteas have completed a 14-day period of self isolation after returning from India and the players were symptom-free. The team returned from India on March 18 after the three-match ODI series was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the players will remain in lockdown for the next two weeks.

"All the players were symptom-free and those who opted to perform the tests returned negative results," Manjra was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

The second ODI in Lucknow and the third ODI in Kolkata were called off as the pandemic spread and the team was immediately flown off to Kolkata and from there they headed back to South Africa.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen sporting events across the world either being cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hangs in balance. The BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which has been postponed till April 15. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup that is to be held later in the year in Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic. He urged them to keep spreading awareness.