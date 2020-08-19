Amid the coronavirus pandemic, cricket has changed a lot as matches are being played behind closed doors and players are forced to stay inside secure environments for their safety. Cricketers are being told to be in bio-secure bubbles, which has been the one constant and is the most talked-about factor. During such times, St Lucia Zouks skipper Darren Sammy has said that everyone should stick to the given protocols. Cricket Bubble in 2012: ICC Shares Old Picture to Highlight Transition in the Game Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

‘The bubble is our safe haven and adhering to the safety protocols means showing respect to your teammates and opponents. Everyone should respect that it is for the safety of us all and do whatever we have to, to keep it secure. It is important to have cricket but in the safest way possible. The fact that cricket is being played it is a plus. The authorities are taking safety measures to ensure that we all play in a safe environment.’ Sammy told CricketNext. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

‘I respect the bubble and I respect we have to go through the safety protocols and my team has coped really well adhering to the protocols. We are just waiting for the August 19th. We are in the final stages of isolation and come the 18th we will be ready.’ The West Indies cricketer added.

The latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League began on August 19 with defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors. St Lucia Zouks will begin their campaign on August 19 when they take on Jamaica Tallawahs.

All 33 matches of CPL 2020 will be played in Trinidad and Tobago with all the players and staff taking part in the competition entering the bio-secure bubble at the Hilton hotel in Port of Spain. The initial set of matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba before the tournament moves to Queen's Park Oval for 10 games and return.

