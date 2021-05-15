Pakistan cricket team will tour to West Indies for a two-format series. The two sides will face-off in the five T20Is and two Tests. Given ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled later this year, thus Pakistan and West Indies will face-off in as many as five T20Is. Both the boards agreed to play two extra T20Is instead of a Test match in view of the T20 World Cup. Babar Azam Has Proved Great Cricketing Sense with Bat, Has to Prove It in Captaincy Now, Says Misbah-ul-Haq.

Ahead of West Indies tour, Pakistan cricket team will travel to England face hosts in three ODIs and as many T20Is in the month of July. West Indies, on the other hand, will host South Africa and Australia before hosting Pakistan.

Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2021

Match Date Time IST Venue 1st T20I July 27 08:30 pm Barbados 2nd T20I July 28 08:30 pm Barbados 3rd T20I July 31 08:30 pm Guyana 4th T20I August 01 08:30 pm Guyana 5th T20I August 03 08:30 pm Guyana 1st Test August 12 07:30 pm Jamaica 2nd Test August 20 07:30 pm Jamaica

The West Indies tour will be Pakistan’s fourth consecutive away series after having traveled to South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier. Meanwhile, from June 01, Pakistan players will be involved in rescheduled Pakistan Super League (PSL) with final to be played on June 20.

