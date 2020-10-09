Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 25. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 10, 2020. Both CSK and RCB faced defeat in their respective matches in IPL season 13. CSK is led by MS Dhoni, while RCB plays under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for key players of CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team which consist of Shane Watson, AB de Villiers and other key players. CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 25.

CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs in their previous game in IPL 2020 as they failed to chase down the target of 168 runs. RCB lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match as they failed to chase down the total of 196 posted by Delhi, as they managed to score only 137/9 in 20 overs. CSK is on the 6th position in the point table, while RCB is at the 5th spot. CSK vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shane Watson

Shane Watson has got his form back in last two games, as the Aussie has scored two half-centuries in a row. Watson is a great batsman and he is expected to score in the upcoming game against RCB, therefore, the Australian batsman for sure should be picked in CSK vs RCB fantasy playing XI team.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has scored 155 runs from 5 games so far in IPL 2020 which include two half-centuries. The Proteas batsman is a great match-winner. Not to forget, AB de Villiers is also a great fielder, without a second thought he should be picked in your Dream11 team for CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has scored 299 runs from 6 games with a strike rate of 151.01 which include three half-centuries. CSK will indeed rely on the opening pair of Du Plessis and Shane Watson in the upcoming game against RCB. Faf du Plessis also take good catches and for sure can help you earn good points.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most outstanding all-rounders in T20 cricket. Without a doubt, Jadeja should be picked as an all-rounder for CSK vs RCB Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja has picked three wickets so far and also scored a half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 8 wickets so far in IPL 2020 and he is indeed in the frontrunner in the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020. You can expect Chahal to bowl well and pick crucial wickets at Dubai which assist spinners.

Both CSK and RCB will look forward to winning the upcoming game and move ahead in the point table. From this stage onwards, each win will play a crucial role in qualification for the playoff.

