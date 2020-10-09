Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 25. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 9, 2020. Both teams will enter this game with a defeat in their previous matches. CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game, while RCB got defeated by Delhi Capitals (DC). Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. CSK vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25.

CSK is led by MS Dhoni, while RCB plays under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. CSK failed to chase down the target of 168 runs against KKR as they fell short by 10 runs. While RCB faced a brutal defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) as they lost by 59 runs while chasing the target of 197 runs. CSK is currently at the 6th position with 4 points while Delhi Capitals is at the second position with 8 points. CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for CSK vs RCB Dream11 team should be AB de Villiers (RCB) and MS Dhoni (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - The batsmen for your CSK vs RCB fantasy playing XI should be Virat Kohli (RCB), Shane Watson (CSK) and Faf du Plessis (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to go for two all-rounders for CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team and they should be Washington Sundar (RCB) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Navdeep Saini (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB) and Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Virat Kohli (RCB), Shane Watson (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Washington Sundar (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), MS Dhoni (CSK), AB de Villiers (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Navdeep Saini (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Virat Kohli (RCB) should be selected as captain for your CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 team, while Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be elected as vice-captain.

