Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are here to lock horns against each other at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. CSK enters the game with a stunning win over Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs. On the other hand, the Orange Army, unfortunately, lost against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. In this article, we shall be looking at the Dream11 prediction of the match. In this, we shall make a pick of wicketkeepers, batsmen, bowlers which will help you build your playing XI. But before that, let's have a look at the position of the two teams on the IPL 2021 points table. IPL 2021: In-Form CSK Starts Favourite Against Inconsistent SRH.

Chennai Super Kings is placed on number one of the points table with eight points in their kitty. Out of five games played so far in the tournament, the Yellow Army has won four games and lost one. Whereas, Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed at the bottom of the table with only one win i.e. a couple of points. The team has just one game so far losing four. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for your playing XI.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – MS Dhoni (CSK) and Jonny Bairstow (DC) must be your keepers.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (CSK), David Warner (SRH), Suresh Raina(CSK), must be your batsmen.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Vijay Shankar (SRH) must be the all-rounders.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (CSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Rashid Khan (SRH), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH) must be the bowlers.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Jonny Bairstow (DC), Faf du Plessis (CSK), David Warner (SRH), Suresh Raina(CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Vijay Shankar (SRH), Imran Tahir (CSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Rashid Khan (SRH), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH)

MS Dhoni (CSK) must be your captain for this clash while David Warner (SRH) can be named as the vice-captain of your CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

