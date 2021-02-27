Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn slammed a commentator for commenting on his hairstyle during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. Taking to Twitter, Steyn lashed out of Simon Doull for calling his long hair a crisis. Referring to Steyn's long hair, the former New Zealand cricketer was heard saying, "A little mid-life crisis with that hair," when the camera spotted the fast bowler sitting in the dressing room. His fellow commentator was also heard saying, "Lockdown hair". The Proteas talisman wasn't amused with the remarks on his hair as he expressed his displeasure on Twitter. Wahab Riaz Smashes Dale Steyn for a Game-Changing Six During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 Match.

"Which commentator said I have a mid life crisis?" the Quetta Gladiators bowler tweeted on Saturday (February 27). Within 30 minutes, a furious Steyn made another tweet asking commentators to not 'abuse' any players' personal preferences. "If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair," the fast bowler wrote. RCB Pacer Dale Steyn To Remain Unavailable for IPL 2021, Says ‘No, I am Not Retiring.’

Watch Video:

Dale Steyn Not Happy!!

If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

"That's all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend everyone," he concluded in his third tweet.

Final Tweet!!

That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support Have a great weekend everyone — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Steyn, playing his first game of the season, picked two wickets in four overs but also gave away 44 runs in the process. As a result, Peshawar Zalmi – chasing 199 – narrowly won the game by three wickets with just three balls to spare. Youngster Haider Ali was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning half-century.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2021 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).