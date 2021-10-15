David Warner has been in the news for the Australian cricketer who had been ousted from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now here was yet another incident that surely upset a few people. So here's exactly what happened. Ahead of IPL 2021 finals between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, David Warner posted a picture where he and his daughter were seen donning the colours of Chennai Super Kings. The caption of the picture clearly stated that he shared the snap only because he could not say no to a fan who made it. ‘NoWarnerNoSRH' Trends on Social Media As Sunrisers Hyderabad Fans Demand David Warner's Retention for IPL 2022.

In the caption, Warner wrote, "I wasn't sure who to go for tonight but i could not say no to this fan who asked me to post this. #IPL #Indi #CSK #Yellow." But it seems that this post upset quite a few people thus Warner deleted the post from social media and instead posted a snap in SRH colours. This time the caption of the snap read, "Here’s the original, too many people were upset. What’s your prediction for tonight everyone." But thankfully we had a snapshot of the picture. That's the beauty of technology! Check out the deleted snap by Warner and the current picture as well.

David Warner in CSK Colours:

David Warner in CSK Colours (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Current post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The fans have been quite upset with the way Warner has been treated at SRH. In fact, the fans also wrote an open letter to the franchise and trended #NoSRHNoWarner on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2021 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).