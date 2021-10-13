David Warner's ouster is something that has hurt the fans a lot. Even social media was full of messages where the fans extended their support to the Australian. Now a few Indian fans also wrote a letter to the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise and asked the team to retain David Warner for IPL 2022. The fans said that they have been following the Orange Army since 2016 and Warner also has given a lot to the fans. His approach has given the team a newer outlook. While the open letter went viral on social media, the trend 'NoWarnerNoSRH' also emerged at a top trend. IPL 2021: David Warner Reveals He Wasn’t Given Explanation After Being Removed As Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain.

The fans also said that they are not aware of the reasons for Warner's ouster from the team but the former captain is surely the face of the team. Warner had been stripped off from captaincy during the first leg of the IPL 2021 which was held in India. Kane Williamson was then adjudged as the skipper of the team. In fact, he was also axed from the playing XI after SRH's distrust performance in the first leg of the tournament. The practice continued even in the second leg of the IPL. Now, let's have a look at the letter by fans.

Letter:

Reactions:

For just few bad games we cannot forget the fabulous games he had made since his inclusion into Sunrisers Hyderabad team. We want David Warner back in SRH next year...#NoWarnerNoSRH @SunRisers @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/Lb81hg8Oq4 — Akram moinuddin (@moinuddin95) October 13, 2021

Shall we bow?

Last one

This man carried the team and he is one the main reason why SRH have some fans. One bad season and the management removed him from team which is worst. He deserves better. one of the greatest overseas player deserves better. #NoWarnerNoSRH pic.twitter.com/koVUj4CfIr — K I T T U ✨ || 𝐉𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐕𝐢 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 ™ (@Murali_Fanboy45) October 13, 2021

David Warner also said that he wasn't explained the reasons for the ouster from the team. In fact, he hopes to stay with the franchise for the upcoming season of the IPL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).