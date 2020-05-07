David Warner, Kevin Pietersen and Aakash Chopra Find ‘Magic Bat’ in This Funny Video

David Warner, Kevin Pietersen & Aakash Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

David Warner has not let the coronavirus pandemic stop him. With sporting events across the globe either suspended or cancelled due to COVID-19, sportsperson has been forced to stay inside their homes. Many have taken to social media to engage with the fans and keep themselves busy. Some like Virat Kohli have been holding multiple Instagram live sessions while Shikhar Dhawan has been uploading funny videos for his fans. Warner, on the other, has been busy recording extremely funny videos on TikTok. In a recent video, the Australian opening batsman was joined by former cricketer-turned-commentators Kevin Pietersen and Aakash Chopra. David Warner Produces Music Using Wine Glass and Kitchen Utensils While Humming to Iconic Song ‘Stand by Me’ (Watch Video).

In the video, Warner appears in a normal t-shirt but as soon as he holds the “magic bat” his attire changes into the Sunrisers Hyderabad kit. He then passes on the bat to Kevin Pietersen, whose clothes suddenly changes to England Test cricket gear. Similarly, when the bat finally reaches Aakash Chopra his kit changes into that of the Indian Test cricket team. "#magicbat @kp24 @cricketaakash pretty cool,” Warner captioned the video.

David Warner, Pietersen & Aakash Chopra Uses Magic Bat

View this post on Instagram #magicbat @kp24 @cricketaakash pretty cool 👍👍 A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 7, 2020 at 2:55am PDT

From what it looks like, this might be Warner’s latest TikTok video. The 33-year-old has been keeping his fans entertained with extremely funny videos on TikTok. Warner has also persuaded his wife Candice Warner and his three daughters to join him in making TikTok videos. Recently, the Australian batsman was seen making music using wine glass and other kitchen utensils.