David Warner Produces Music Using Wine Glass and Kitchen Utensils While Humming to Iconic Song ‘Stand by Me’ (Watch Video)

David Warner (Photo Credits: Instagram/@DavidWarner31)

With cricket events around the globe suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, David Warner seems to have found a new love in TikTok. The Australian opening batsman has been very active on social media and has been entertaining his fans with funny, intriguing and adorable videos. Warner has also included his wife and daughters to join him in making those extremely funny videos and in a previous post, he even mentioned how the family has gone crazy in the lockdown. Recently, warner shared another video on TikTok and in it he’s not dancing or fooling out but his using kitchen utensils to produce music and singing the famous song “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. David Warner Has ‘Officially Lost It’ While Being in Isolation, Shares Hilarious TikTok Video With His Family.

In the video, published on his Instagram account, Warner can be seen using a wine glass, which is strapped to a cap on his head, a knife and a vegetable peeler to produce music as he hums the opening two lines of the ‘Stand By Me’ song. “Back by popular demand!! Give me more options please,” the 33-year-old captioned the video. While it’s also extremely funny, it has also given the fans a new creative idea to produce music and play a rendition of retro songs during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch in New TikTok Video For a Dance-Off, But Finch's Failed Attempt Will Leave You ROFLing!

Warner Produces Music Using Kitchen Utensils

This was just one of the many TikTok videos Warner has made during his time at home with his wife Candice and their three daughters. In the past, the Surisers Hyderabad captain has entertained his Indian fans by dancing to Sheila Ki Jaawani and another South Indian movie song. In their last video, the entire Warner family was seen signing and producing music with different household items.