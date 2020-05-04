David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch in New TikTok Video For a Dance-Off, But Finch's Failed Attempt Will Leave You ROFLing!

David Warner and Aaron Finch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Almost every day Australian cricketer David Warner posts a dance video of himself on TikTok and keeps his fans entertained. Now a while ago he posted yet another video and challenged Aaron Finch. Australia’s limited over captain not only accepted the challenge but soon posted a video in response to David Warner challenge. In the video we see Finch attempting to shake his leg and the hilarious clip ends with the words, “No no.” Finch trolled himself with a hilarious caption which read that would rather stick to cricket. David Warner and Wife Candice Dance on Allu Arjun's Telugu Song 'Butta Bomma' (Watch Video).

Talking about the video posted by Warner, the Australian cricketer was seen pouring himself a cup of tea and challenged Finch by saying, “Let’s see if you can better this @aaronfinch5 lol 😂 thoughts??.” Certainly, Finch accepted the challenge and posted a clip of himself and explained what goes through his mind every time he thinks of TikTok. Finch also trolled himself with a hilarious caption to the clip. You can check both the videos below:

Finch

Earlier Warner was seen shaking his leg on Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sheila Ki Jawani' from 'Tees Maar Khan' from along with his daughter. Later he was seen dancing to Allu Arjun's popular number Buta Boma from the movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' wherein the actor even thanked Warner for the moves. He was seen dancing to the tunes the popular Telugu song with his wife Candice. Warner was seen wearing Sunrisers Hyderbad jersey while shaking his leg and was more than thrilled to receive his reply.