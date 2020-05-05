David Warner Has ‘Officially Lost It’ While Being in Isolation, Shares Hilarious TikTok Video With His Family

David Warner and Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

David Warner’s love for TikTok doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Ever since all the major cricket tournaments around the world came to a standstill amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian opener became active on TikTok and is frequently posting hilarious, intriguing and adorable videos with his wife Candice and daughters. In his previous videos, the swashbuckling batsman showcased his acting and dancing prowess. However, Warner has finally lost it now. Yes, you read it absolutely right. Talking to his Instagram page, the 33-year old shared a hilarious video with his family and revealed that the lockdown has driven them crazy. David Warner and Wife Candice Dance on Allu Arjun's Telugu Song 'Butta Bomma' (Watch Video).

“When you know you have officially lost it in isolation!! #canwegooutsidenowplease,” read the caption of the video shared by Warner. In the clip, the batsman, his wife Candice and daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae can be seen holding various household appliances and are beating them according to the music. Well, the video is absolutely hilarious and will give major family goals to people around the world amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Aaron Finch Trolls Himself in His Latest TikTok Video, David Warner ‘Loved’ His Opening Partner’s Antics.

Watch Video:

Warner’s creativity in TikTok isn’t just limited to the languages he’s familiar with. Not too long ago, the southpaw shared a video in which he was seen shaking his leg in a Telugu song ‘Butta Bomma.’ Well, fans might not be able to see Warner’s blitzes with the bat amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the veteran has found out another way to entertain his fans.

Ever, the batsman’s opening partner and Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch also got inspired from Warner’s antics and shared some hilarious TikTok videos. Well, it will be interesting to see how many more Aussie cricketers will join the bandwagon.