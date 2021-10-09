Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster Qualifier 1 clash in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, October 10. The match would be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and would begin from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi Capitals have had the upper hand over Chennai Super Kings all season as they beat the three-time champions once in each leg of the competition and are now eyeing a third win over MS Dhoni's side. Chennai have had poor performances to show for themselves in the last few matches of the league stage. Their rut started against Rajasthan Royals and while many thought it would be a one-off loss, it wasn't. Delhi beat them for the second time this season in their next game and finally, they were merely turned into spectators as KL Rahul took them apart in their last group stage fixture. One of the main reasons for their failure has been the early dismissal of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who failed to perform in CSK's last two matches. Now, they head into the playoffs with a losing streak to snap and a point to prove. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: DC, CSK, RCB and KKR Qualify for Playoffs

Delhi meanwhile would want to put behind a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game and walk into the playoffs with a fresh mindset as they eye a second consecutive final berth in the Indian Premier League, which just goes to show how consistent they have been. DC vs CSK, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 25 times and it is Chennai Super Kings who have the superior head-to-head record, winning 15 games while Delhi Capitals have just nine 10 to their name. Delhi have won all two matches against Chennai this season and that would give them the confidence to complete a third consecutive win.

DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1 IPL 2021, Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and Anrich Nortje will be the key players for Delhi Capitals while for Chennai Super Kings, young Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shardul Thakur would be key players in this clash.

DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1 IPL 2021, Mini Battles

Shikhar Dhawan vs Deepak Chahar will be one of the main battles to look out for while Kagiso Rabada vs Ravindra Jadeja will also be a key clash to look out for.

DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1 IPL 2021, Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (DC vs CSK) Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 10, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1 IPL 2021, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs CSK match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1 IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

