Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 10. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi Capitals have been a dominant force in the whole of the Indian Premier League across both the legs of the competition and hence, find themselves right at the top of the table at the end of league stage competition. Although they were left stunned by a last-ball six from Royal Challengers Bangalore's KS Bharat, who won the match for his side in one the last fixtures of the group stage, Rishabh Pant's men would be eager to bounce back and be at their absolute best, if they want to enter their second consecutive IPL final. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: DC, CSK, RCB and KKR Qualify for Playoffs

Chennai on the other hand, need to regroup, rethink their strategies and find a way to once again return to winning ways as they face Delhi in the first qualifier. They have not been at their very best as a unit in their last three league stage matches and hence, ended up losing them, one of those coming against Pant's side. But Chennai would have an edge courtesy of the veteran MS Dhoni, who has played in many such knockout matches for his side in the IPL. They would have a fourth championship in mind while preparing for this crucial clash. DC vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Qualifier 1

Dubai Weather Report

Expected weather in Dubai at the time of DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 clash in IPL 2021 (Source: Accuweather)

The weather seems to be perfect for a good, exciting game of cricket. As such, there have not been any weather-related disturbances during the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and the same is expected for this match as well. The temperature is likely to fluctuate between 32-34 degrees celsius according to the weather forecast with clear skies throughout the match.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

This ground has been a high-scoring one in IPL 2021 so far, with some exceptions, of course. Batsmen generally find it easy to score runs here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and the outfield is very quick. As a result, the shots that clear the infield, especially during the powerplay. would result in boundaries. A first innings score of 170-175 should be a competitive one on this strip.

