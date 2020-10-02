Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns in the Match 16 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 3 (Saturday). Both the sides have made an emphatic start to their campaign - winning two of their first three games. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting contest. After facing a convincing defeat in the opening match, KKR made a brilliant comeback and won two games on the trot. On the other hand, Capitals won their first two games but were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for DC vs KKR match. ICYMI: Do You Know Why Delhi Daredevils Changed Their Name To Delhi Capitals?

Keeping the previous game aside, Shreyas Iyer and Co have put on an all-round show. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis have looked good with the bat while Kagiso Rabada and Amit Mishra have handled the bowling department well. On the other hand, KKR have relied on their youngsters so far. Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have shown great character while foreign stars like Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine have also impressed one and all. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-Keepers - The wicket-keeper of your Dream11 team for DC vs KKR should be Rishabh Pant (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Batsmen - Considering the previous match performances and recent forms, the four batsmen for DC vs KKR clash should be Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Shubman Gill (KKR) and Eoin Morgan (KKR).

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders – Andre Russell (KKR) and Sunil Narine (KKR) can be elected as all-rounders for your fantasy team.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Bowlers - The remaining four slots for DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 team be filled by Shivam Mavi (KKR), Pat Cummins (KKR), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Anrich Nortje (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Rishabh Pant (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Shubman Gill (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Shivam Mavi (KKR), Pat Cummins (KKR), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC).

Going by recent form, Kagiso Rabada (DC) can be picked as captain while Shubman Gill (KKR) will be a right choice for vice-captain slot.

