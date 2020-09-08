Fans can hardly keep calm as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a few days away. The gala T20 tournament will mark the return of many players on the field after a long halt which makes it even more significant. Preparations of all the teams are already underway, and fans must brace themselves to witness mind-boggling cricket action. Among all the teams participating in the upcoming league, Delhi Capitals are the only one to have not qualified for the finals even once. Nevertheless, with the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada, DC are one of the front runners to win the prestigious title. Delhi Capitals Can Challenge and Win Indian Premier League Season 13, Says Kagiso Rabada.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, fans must remember that the Shreyas Iyer-led team was once known as Delhi Daredevils. From the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 to 2018, the side was called Delhi Delhi Daredevils. However, the owners changed the team’s name to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2019. The motto behind the decision was to highlight the fact that Delhi is the capital of the nation. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

“We, at JSW Sports, are proud to be associated with the capital city of India and wanted our team, our players, our fans to wear that fact with pride,” Parth Jindal, co-owner and chairman of Delhi Capitals, had said during the launch of his side’s new name.

After qualifying for the playoffs in the two seasons, Delhi mostly found themselves at the bottom side of the team standings till 2018. Owing to the fact, the team’s head coach Ricky Ponting had said that the change would bring a new environment and fresh energy in the camp.

“I have been through a lot of ups and downs in my time as a cricketer, and have realised how important it is to sometimes take a step back and start afresh. A new ideology and approach can do wonders towards revitalising a team, renewing their energy and spirit, which will in turn permeate into the team’s performances. Our team currently has all these in abundance, and our goal is to achieve our new vision,” Ponting had said ahead of IPL 2019.

Well, the former Australian captain’s words proved to be meaningful as Delhi Capitals reached to the semi-finals of IPL 2019. However, Shreyas Iyer and Co would like to go one step ahead and clinch their maiden title. They will start their campaign against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

