Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is on its way and will be played between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). DC's bowling unit performed very well as they restricted CSK from reaching the target. Khaleel Ahmed bowled beautifully and even delivered a maiden over which is rare to see in this game format. Anrich Nortje's struggles continue but surely will be looking to make a comeback against KKR. Other bowlers in the team played their part well and had a crucial hand in winning the first match for DC in IPL 2024. The same can be said for DC's batting lineup as well for scoring that many runs against CSK's fierce bowling attack.

KKR on the other hand are looking in top form as their batters are doing really well and the bowling lineup is catching up too. The opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine is delivering as expected. As the opening batsmen lay the base the rest of the batting lineup feels confident going ahead in the match. Mitchell Starc struggled in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but Andre Russel and Harshit Rana always find a way to get a wicket or two.

Visakhapatnam Weather Report

Expected Weather in Visakhapatnam at the Time of DC vs KKR match (Source; Accuweather)

The weather in Visakhapatnam during the time of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 faceoff is expected to be clear. The temperature during the match will be between 29-30 degrees Celcius. This is good news for cricketing fans as they will be able to enjoy the match without rain interruption.

ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium offers conducive bowling conditions, being one of the few grounds in India, where batting is tougher. Looking at the past matches played here, spinners have dominated the proceedings, while the fast bowlers too can use variations to take advantage of the slow nature of the track.

